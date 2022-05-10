Sentencing in Tshegofatso Pule murder case postponed

Tshegofatso Pule’s convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba made a brief appearance on Tuesday morning for what was supposed to be the start of sentencing arguments.

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case have been postponed in the High Court in Johannesburg due to delays in the completion of a sentencing report.

Pule’s convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba made a brief appearance on Tuesday morning for what was supposed to be the start of sentencing arguments.

In 2020 Shoba orchestrated the murder of his girlfriend who was eight months pregnant.

She was found hanging from a tree in Durban deep, West of Johannesburg.

He will now have to stay behind bars for more than months while the report is being compiled.