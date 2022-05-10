Salga: More needs to be done to safeguard communities from climate change impact

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) is warning that not enough is being done to safeguard communities against the impact of climate change.

Extreme weather events and how they affect communities were discussed in an online briefing hosted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, as well as the Government Communication and Information System on Tuesday.

On the back of devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Eastern Cape, officials have outlined plans kickstarted by government to curb climate change.

Salga's Slindile Maphumulo said municipalities were not prepared to face climate-related threats: “Especially if you look at the situation that is currently happening now in KZN and particularly in Durban, which is a huge metro.”

Maphumulo has stressed that local government does have the capacity to introduce measures that will mitigate the impact of climate change.

Salga also has working groups to support municipalities with efforts to mitigate and adapt.