Ramaphosa wants mining backlog and prospecting rights sorted

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the annual Mining Indaba taking place in Cape Town earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaposa said there is an urgent need to clear the mining backlog and prospecting rights.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the annual Mining Indaba taking place in Cape Town earlier on Tuesday.

He was speaking under the theme - Evolution of African Mining: investing in the energy transition, ESG, and the economies.”

"We need to clear the backlog of mining and prospecting rights and mineral rights transfer applications and put in place a modern much more efficient cadastral system and implement an effective exploration strategy".