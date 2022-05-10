Ramaphosa urges Eastern Cape ANC leadership to tackle poverty in province

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the closing address at the party's provincial elective conference in East London.

EASTERN CAPE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the Eastern Cape ANC leadership to tackle extreme poverty, saying only the party can lead the province out of this.

Ramaphosa has delivered the closing address at the party's provincial elective conference in East London.

He said job creation should be the focus of the party's newly elected officials.

The Eastern Cape is one of the country's poorest provinces with an unofficial unemployment rate exceeding 50%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this should not be the case.

"Advantage should be taken of the province's strengths in a number of sectors. In sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and agro-processing".

Ramaphosa said the province can only experience progress if the ANC is united.

Against this backdrop, he's called on party members to collapse all lobby groups and factions after the re-election of Oscar Mabuyane and his allies to top party positions in the Eastern Cape.