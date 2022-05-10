Ramaphosa: Gone are the days of ignoring livelihoods of workers in mining
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Annual Mining Indaba at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaposa said mining communities needs must be looked after and the private sector and government should work together to ensure workers’ rights were a priority.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Annual Mining Indaba at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Tuesday.
This year's theme is 'an evolution of African mining: investing in the energy transition, and the economies.'
As the government of South Africa, we are firmly committed to fulfil our responsibilities and to remove all impediments to the growth, sustainability and prosperity of the mining industry.Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) May 10, 2022
President @CyrilRamaphosa #MiningIndaba #MI2022 #InvestSA pic.twitter.com/eZe2lNjc8w
The future of mining on the African continent holds great promise. It holds great promise for investment, for industrial development and for growth.Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) May 10, 2022
President @CyrilRamaphosa #MiningIndaba #MI2022 #InvestSA pic.twitter.com/0VjsXSiAj0
Ramaphosa said the growth and development of mining in the country would not be possible unless the working and living conditions of mineworkers and mining communities were improved.
“We now have a responsibility - all of us as the public sector, government and private sector - to ensure that we have benefits for those who are involved in the ecosystem of mining.”
Ramaphosa has called on all parties to contribute to the growth of the mining sector: “Gone are the days when corporates ignore what is happening to their workers in terms of their livelihoods and gone are the days when we ignore what is happening in communities in mining areas.”