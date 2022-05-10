Go

Ramaphosa: Gone are the days of ignoring livelihoods of workers in mining

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Annual Mining Indaba at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Annual Mining Indaba on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaposa said mining communities needs must be looked after and the private sector and government should work together to ensure workers’ rights were a priority.

This year's theme is 'an evolution of African mining: investing in the energy transition, and the economies.'

Ramaphosa said the growth and development of mining in the country would not be possible unless the working and living conditions of mineworkers and mining communities were improved.

“We now have a responsibility - all of us as the public sector, government and private sector - to ensure that we have benefits for those who are involved in the ecosystem of mining.”

Ramaphosa has called on all parties to contribute to the growth of the mining sector: “Gone are the days when corporates ignore what is happening to their workers in terms of their livelihoods and gone are the days when we ignore what is happening in communities in mining areas.”

