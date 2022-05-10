Ramaphosa: Gone are the days of ignoring livelihoods of workers in mining

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Annual Mining Indaba at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaposa said mining communities needs must be looked after and the private sector and government should work together to ensure workers’ rights were a priority.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Annual Mining Indaba at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Tuesday.



This year's theme is 'an evolution of African mining: investing in the energy transition, and the economies.'