Police warn communities against mob justice

CAPE TOWN - Police are warning communities there is no justification to take the law into their own hands.

It follows suspected vigilante attacks in Gqeberha over the weekend.

In one incident a man was assaulted and burned.

He was taken to the hospital - where he later died.

A bystander who allegedly tried to steal a cellphone at another crime scene was also caught by a mob and beaten.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In New Brighton, a man was stabbed and also set alight.

"The acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner, Bridiger Thandiswa Kupiso, has strongly condemned these senseless attacks and has warned those who are responsible for these vigilant attacks will be hunted down and arrested. Mob justice is not the solution and will not be tolerated" said the police's Priscilla Naidu.