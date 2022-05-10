Numsa in deadlock with ArcelorMittal South Africa, plans to strike

The mining union is demanding a 10% increase across the board, housing allowance, an 80% medical aid contribution, the scrapping of labour brokers, and the insourcing of temporary workers.

JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members are gearing up to take to the streets on Tuesday morning - to protest - following a deadlock in wage negotiations with ArcelorMittal South Africa.

The steelworks company is offering a 5% increase and 2% of the workers' salaries paid in cash every month.

The union said workers have not received a meaningful increase in two years.

ArcelorMittal gave employees a 2% increase last year.