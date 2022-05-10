NPA says collaboration will ensure consequences in state capture cases

The prosecuting authority and the commission’s leadership met last week to discuss collaboration efforts and agreed that there needs to be an end to impunity and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The NPA said the collaboration will be key to ensuring effective follow-through on the state capture commission of inquiry’s recommendations.

So far 85 investigations have been authorised and about 20 of these have been placed on the court roll.

"And that the rule of law needs to be reinforced by more collaborative efforts between various law enforcement entities as well as the commission in order to make sure that the recommendation that has come to the fold by the commission and the various reports that have come out will translate either into criminal cases that are won in court, asset forfeiture recoveries or any other remedies that the court deems fit," said the NPA's Sindisiwe Seboka.