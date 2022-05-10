New anti-fire systems installed at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

It took more than a year but on Monday, the hospital’s accident and the emergency units were finally reopened and Health Minister Joe Phaahla marked the occasion with an on-site inspection.

JOHANNESBURG - A range of new anti-fire systems have been installed at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, following a blaze that gutted the facility.

During his visit, the minister was consulted by the Head of the Department's Disaster Committee, on the various new measures put in place to mitigate the impact of any future fires.

Professor Steve Moeng said these include reinforcing the walls between the different sections - so heat can be better contained - and installing an early detection system to automatically pinpoint the location of a blaze.

"That detection system is done in such a way that it is centrally connected, so we will know even before anybody else picks up that the is a fire. The alarm system, the detection system will be so significantly improved that it will allow for earlier detection and ability to react in an appropriate manner".

He also said a new telephone system automatically connects the hospital to a control centre, from which different emergency services can be deployed.

"Over and above that the is a link between the alarm system and the fire detection to the smoke doors or the smoke control doors so that again not only can we manage the heat, but we are able to control the smoke so that it does not go freely throughout the hospital".