Nehawu to mobilise workers to fight against unfair dismissal at Unisa

The union has accused the university of not following the correct procedures before terminating their employment contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said that it was planning on mobilising its members to fight for the rights of workers who it said were unfairly dismissed at Unisa.

But Unisa said the workers refused to abandon an illegal and unprotected strike despite repeated warnings.

In March, a graduation ceremony was disrupted, forcing graduates and their family members to leave the premises.

"And the union certainly will fight in this regard and in that process of fighting has now instituted a process of whereby we are consulting our lawyers whilst mobilising workers nationwide against the victimisation, intimidation and union-bashing which is currently happening at Unisa," said Nehawu's Lwazi Nkolonzi.