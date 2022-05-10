More than one suspect involved in Khayelitsha mass shooting - SAPS

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile visited the area on Monday and said that they were hunting several suspects.

CAPE TOWN - Preliminary police investigations indicate more than one suspect was behind the latest mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

Six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C on Sunday night.

It's the third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since March.

"At this stage, we know that there were three people seen running away from the scene. It could be either that they running either as the victim or as part of it," Commissioner Patekile said.

He added that the motive had not been established.

"We cannot rule out extortion, we cannot rule out gang violence, and in particular the township gangs of Khayelitsha, because there's always the relationship between gang violence, taxi violence, extortion," Patekile said.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen was with the commissioner.

"I'm wanting to continue fostering the working relationships and I've even engaged our department in terms of the LEAP deployment that we have here in Khayelitsha, which is adding extra boots on the ground, to give additional to the South African Police Service," Allen said.

Arrests have yet to be made.