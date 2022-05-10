Man accused of attacking Esther Mahlangu due to appear in court

Jan Masilela and his alleged accomplice Simon Skosana were arrested for attacking the 87-year-old world-renowned Ndebele artist in her Mpumalanga home last month.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of attacking Esther Mahlangu is expected to appear in court.

Jan Masilela and his alleged accomplice Simon Skosana were arrested for attacking the 87-year-old world-renowned Ndebele artist in her Mpumalanga home last month.

Skosana appeared separately in the same court last week when the matter was postponed.

The attackers made off with a number of items.

Both have been charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and house robbery.

"I can confirm that suspect number 2 in connection with the case of Dr Esther Mahlangu, Jan Masilela, 32 years of age, who has been out on R3,000 bail, will be back in court this morning in regard to the charges allegedly set to him," said the police's Selvy Mohlala.