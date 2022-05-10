Go

Hlomuka: Damage to infrastructure due to KZN floods estimated at R25bn

This figure is likely to rise as the province attempts to rebuild infrastructure such as roads and railways.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
22 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta) estimates the damages on the province's infrastructure destroyed by the recent floods at around R25 billion.

This figure is likely to rise as the province attempts to rebuild infrastructure such as roads and railways.

KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka announced this figure when tabling his 2022/23 budget vote on Tuesday.

Hlomuka said the destruction on people's lives would cost billions of rands: “Forty thousand lives were severely disrupted. Close to 5,000 homes were completely destroyed, 8,310 homes were partially destroyed and R25 billion was incurred in damage in public and private infrastructure across the length and breadth of the province.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA