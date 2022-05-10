Hlomuka: Damage to infrastructure due to KZN floods estimated at R25bn

This figure is likely to rise as the province attempts to rebuild infrastructure such as roads and railways.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta) estimates the damages on the province's infrastructure destroyed by the recent floods at around R25 billion.

KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka announced this figure when tabling his 2022/23 budget vote on Tuesday.