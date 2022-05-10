KZN government to table departmental budget votes

The budget votes take place while the province embarks on rebuilding efforts after the floods.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government will continue to table its departmental budget votes on Tuesday which are also expected to respond to the recent floods in the province.

On Tuesday morning, the departments of health, co-operative governance, sports arts and culture, and community safety will table theirs at the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg.



The recent floods in the province have added to worries brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the July unrest.



Both these have had a huge impact on the provincial economy with job loss being the main problem.

But now the province finds itself having to reprioritise some budget towards rebuilding efforts following the devastating floods in the province.



Over 435 people have died with many others still missing.