Khayelitsha residents fear for their lives following latest mass shooting

On Sunday night, six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C.

CAPE TOWN - A third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since March has left residents fearing for their lives.

On Monday, Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile and provincial Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen visited the area.