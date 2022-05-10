Go

Khayelitsha residents fear for their lives following latest mass shooting

On Sunday night, six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C.

The crime scene in Site C Khayelitsha where six men were shot on 8 May 2022. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - A third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since March has left residents fearing for their lives.

On Monday, Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile and provincial Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen visited the area.

Meanwhile, a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Khayelitsha in March.

Five people were killed in that attack in the Endlovini informal settlement.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Patekile said that the latest arrest was executed in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

"That's where we are now with the two arrests. We're still looking for the third one. We've arrested someone in the Eastern Cape. We're still looking for others," the commissioner said.

