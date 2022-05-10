JHB ANC ponders postponing elective conference following Moerane’s car accident

The ANC in Joburg said it did not know at this point who was in the vehicle with Mpho Moerane at the time of the accident, which occurred on Monday night on his way home from Alex.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Joburg on Tuesday said the regional elective conference set for this weekend could be postponed following the car accident involving former mayor Mpho Moerane.

Moerane is in a serious but stable condition.

The ANC said they would be meeting on Wednesday to discuss the outstanding issues.

The party is currently holding elective conferences in different provinces leading up to the much-anticipated national elective conference in December.

He is the ANC caucus leader in the City of Joburg, a position he has held since the local government elections last year.

Moerane was the Joburg mayor for only one month following the death of the then-mayor Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident last year.

Matongo in turn became the mayor after the sudden passing of Geoff Makhubo, who died due to COVID-19 related illnesses.

Regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said should there be no resolutions to the outstanding issues, there would be no conference taking place.

“There are other issues that were outstanding that we needed to affirm, which have to do with the disputes of the DGM. So, depending on that report, this will determine whether we allow for the conference to continue or postpone it if all the disputes are not resolved.”