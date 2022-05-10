How to care for your prized new purebred dog without falling apart

Devon Thomas | Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Michelle Thomas of TAH Sonstraal on dog breed and their inherited shortcomings

Scenario: Let's say you just came out of a bad relationship and are more interested in having a furry companion than a furry rebound.

Well, good for you. Rebounds are for romcoms and not therapy, no matter what Tanya had to say about getting back on the saddle.

If this sounds like you, or you're just looking to adopt a new bestie anyway, here are some things to keep in mind when adopting a particular breed of dog.

The first thing to do is pretty simple: do your research. Talk to people who already have that breed. Talk to vets about the breed. But most importantly, talk to the dog breeder(s) that you are getting the tiny-inconvenience-but-totally-worth-it companion of your dreams.

The next thing you should do is be prepared. This presumably follows your research and now you have enough information to make an informed decision, make sure you are able to handle the peculiarities.

Finally, after doing all your prep work, it is now time for Spotty to move in and join the family. Here, it is imperative to put that research and prep work into action.

Remember, dogs are super needy so make sure you give them love, attention, fulfil their basic needs and, if you are really dedicated (which you should be), make sure you have pet insurance.

You don't want to go through all this work after adopting the Spotty of your dream, only for them to get that illness your breeder warned you about.

Good luck, and don't mess it up!

