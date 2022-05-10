Hillary Gardee murder: University of Mpumalanga cuts ties with suspect

Philemon Lukhele is one of the three men accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering the 28-year-old IT student.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Mpumalanga has cancelled the accreditation of a student accommodation owned by one of the men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee.

Gardee was the daughter of Economic Freedom Fighters former secretary general Godrich Gardee. Her body was found dumped in a veld near Sabie last week.

Lukhele is an employee in the office of the chief whip of the Mpumalanga legislature.

His business Insika Guest House Student Accommodation has three facilities accredited by the Mpumalanga University.

But now, the university said it took these developments seriously.

It said it had no other option but to cancel the accreditation with immediate effect.

The students living in these facilities will now have to relocate to others with the necessary accreditation.