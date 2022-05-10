Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital

The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home.

JOHANNESBURG - Former City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is in hospital following a car crash.

The African National Congress (ANC) caucus leader was in involved in the accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home in Mondeor, south of Joburg.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still unclear at this stage.

Moerane was Joburg mayor in October last year following the deaths of two Joburg mayors Geoff Makhubo and Jolidee Matongo.

ANC regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said: “The ANC wishes him a speedy recovery and also will keep the family in our prayers during this challenging period and we will give them space.”