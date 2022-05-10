F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine?

Sara-Jayne King | Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind?

- Lewis Hamilton appears to be committed to wearing his bling on the track, although he faces an FIA fine of over a quarter of a million dollars for breaking the rules

They are some of the highest-paid sports professionals in the world, but Formula 1 drivers who fail to adhere to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile's (FIA) ban on jewelry face making a significant dent in their wealth.

They're being told they could face fines of up to $265, 000 if they repeatedly ignore the rules which ban all jewelry, including watches, from being worn in the cockpit.

But Mercedes champ Lewis Hamilton, isn't a fan of the ban and could be set to become a repeat offender as all signs point to the Brit vehemently defying the rules.