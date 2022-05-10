F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine?
Sara-Jayne King | Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind?
- Lewis Hamilton appears to be committed to wearing his bling on the track, although he faces an FIA fine of over a quarter of a million dollars for breaking the rules
They are some of the highest-paid sports professionals in the world, but Formula 1 drivers who fail to adhere to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile's (FIA) ban on jewelry face making a significant dent in their wealth.
They're being told they could face fines of up to $265, 000 if they repeatedly ignore the rules which ban all jewelry, including watches, from being worn in the cockpit.
But Mercedes champ Lewis Hamilton, isn't a fan of the ban and could be set to become a repeat offender as all signs point to the Brit vehemently defying the rules.
Lewis Hamilton turned up to the press conference wearing 3 watches, 8 rings, 4 necklaces and 2 earrings after the FIA outlined a new jewelry ban 👀💎 pic.twitter.com/ChKV2hcnnx— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 6, 2022
The ban on jewelry being worn by drivers in the cockpit is not new, but it's now being strictly enforced by new F1 race director Niels Wittich and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem.
Hamilton, who is worth a whopping $285 million, has been given a two-race exemption from the ban, but ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the speedster attended a press conference wearing three watches, eight rings, four necklaces, and two earrings.
When he turned up after the race in Miami was wearing more metal than your average rapper of a 1970's DJ.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
I guess you could argue that if you've got a big dangly chain around your neck, it probably is not the safest thing, given the unsafe nature of the sport.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He says he has several piercings that cannot be removed.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
But how daft would it be, if he had safety compromising piercings, given the nature of his job?Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
