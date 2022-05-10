Ex-policeman due in court in connection with deadly CT hospital shooting

The man, who was a patient at New Somerset Hospital in Green Point, is accused of disarming a constable, who was there guarding another patient, and shooting him and two other patients.

CAPE TOWN - A former police officer is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a Cape Town hospital.

The man, who was a patient at New Somerset Hospital in Green Point, is accused of disarming a constable, who was there guarding another patient.

The accused then allegedly shot and killed the constable and two other patients on Saturday night.

Exactly how the incident transpired is still being investigated, but so far it's understood that it started when the suspect, who was also a patient, attempted to break a light in his cubicle.

The constable, stationed in the hospital to guard a patient, apparently heard the commotion and went to investigate.

When he approached the man, a scuffle ensued and the suspect managed to grab his firearm.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile on Monday revealed that the accused's police training would've been a key factor.

"What is of particular importance with this one is that the suspect is an ex-policeman, so he knows how to disarm and how to attack," Patekile said.

Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that the priority now was to ensure that staff and patients received counselling, while security was tightened.