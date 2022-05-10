Man arrested in connection with New Somerset Hospital shooting appears in court

The man, who was a patient at New Somerset Hospital in Green Point, is accused of disarming a South African Police Service constable who was there guarding another patient.

CAPE TOWN - A former police officer has made his first court appearance in connection with a deadly shooting at a Cape Town hospital.

The man, who was a patient at New Somerset Hospital in Green Point, is accused of disarming a South African Police Service constable who was there guarding another patient.

The accused then allegedly shot the officer and killed two other patients on Saturday night.

The officer later succumbed to his injuries.

Jean-Paul Malgas has been charged with three counts of murder, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and robbery.

He has abandoned his bail application.

The 39-year-old stepped into the dock unusually restrained in handcuffs and leg irons.

The State prosecutor explained this measure was taken for the safety of the court officials, the public and the accused himself.

The court heard that Malgas suffers from depression, is currently suicidal and not in a good frame of mind.

The matter has been postponed to 30 June for further investigation and the accused will remain in custody at Pollsmoor Prison.