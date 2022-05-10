EC ANC's Madikizela waiting on Mabuyane for green light to leave govt service

Babalo Madikizela is the public works MEC who lost out to Oscar Mabuyane at the Eastern Cape ANC's ninth elective conference at the weekend.

EAST LONDON - The Eastern Cape African National Congress (ANC)'s Babalo Madikizela said that he was waiting on Oscar Mabuyane to give him the green light to stop serving the provincial government.

Mabuyane, who was re-elected chairperson at the party’s ninth elective conference at the weekend, is also the premier of the province.

Madikizela is the public works MEC who lost out to Mabuyane.

He told Eyewitness News that there was no rush to exit and that he would propose a timeline for his exit, including suggestions of his potential replacement.

While speculation has been rife that there would be a purge of those who did not support Mabuyane’s bid to return to the helm, he said there’d be no such.

But Mabuyane also told journalists that it was time for the government to conduct mid-term reviews of the MECs.

Madikizela said that he’d given government his best shot.

"I've tried to do my best. I've not got public works and again I've tried to do my best and don't think there's anything different that I'll be doing now. Just the ethical work... my heart has always been in business," Madikizela said.