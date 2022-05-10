David van Boven found guilty of murdering Jesse Hess and Chris Lategan

Jesse Hess and Chris Lategan were killed in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - A relative of a young slain Cape Town woman has been found guilty of murdering her and her grandfather.

Jesse Hess and Chris Lategan were killed in 2019.

David van Boven has been convicted by the High Court in Cape Town.

His co-accused, Tasliem Ambrose, was acquitted of two counts of murder, sexual assault, fraud and theft.

Van Boven was found guilty on two counts of murder, two of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, fraud and theft.

Ambrose was only convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The 19-year-old theology student and her grandfather were found dead in their Parow apartment in August 2019.

Sentencing proceedings have been postponed until 7 June.