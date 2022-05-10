DA's Steenhuisen urges Parly to send delegation to Ukraine to assess situation

John Steenhuisen said that he travelled to the country to see the impact of the war for himself and Parliament should do the same.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has called on Parliament to send a multi-party delegation to Ukraine to assess the situation and meet with leaders.

This follows Steenhuisen’s recent visit to the war-torn country, which was questioned by many South Africans.

"Our own Parliament should do the same - send a multi-party delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders and assess the situation for themselves. And then once they have these facts, come back and help shift public opinion on Russia’s war against Ukraine."

Steenhuisen said that South Africa was not immune to the global economic fallout.

"What is coming down the line in the way of food and fuel price hikes, compounded with all our other challenges is a very scary prospect. We need to focus all our efforts on building as much resilience into our economy as we possibly can," he said.