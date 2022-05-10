Court papers reveal planning behind Hillary Gardee's murder

Three men made an appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the 28-year-old’s killing. They abandoned their bid for bail on Monday and will return to court on 9 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Court papers in the Hillary Gardee murder case detail how the men accused of her murder were allegedly planning it since as early as January.

The charge sheet for Gardee’s murder shows that between 22 January and 28 April, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama allegedly conspired to murder the IT student.

It also details how on 29 April, Gardee was forced into a vehicle with a three-year-old child who she was with at a grocery store. The court papers claim that she was raped and then murdered on or about a day later less than 5km from the Nelspruit Plaza where she was last seen.

The daughter of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, went missing at a grocery store last month. Her body was discovered days later in a bush near Sabie. The child was found a day after the kidnapping.

According to the charge sheet, the men aged between 39 and 52 then dumped her body in Rhenosterhoek, about an hour from where she was kidnapped.

The trio has also been charged with the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

