Cop expects Shoba to appeal conviction for Tshegofatso Pule's murder

Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty of orchestrating Tshegofatso Pule's murder in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - As convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba makes his way back into the dock to find out how long he will be behind bars, the cop who clinched his conviction is still boggled by Shoba's decision to murder the mother of his unborn child.

The 33-year-old was in March this year found guilty of orchestrating Tshegofatso Pule's June 2020 killing. She was eight months pregnant at the time. Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, west of Johannesburg.

Shoba was tried for three months in the Johannesburg High Court where acting Judge Stuart Wilson found him guilty.

Shoba was working as an analyst at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange when he decided to murder Pule because her pregnancy posed a threat to his relationship with another woman at the time.

Investigating officer, Captain Bongani Mpete, said that for a man who had so much going for him, he didn't understand why he had to commit such a senseless crime.

"He was in a well-paying job, first child [on the way], he was not going to have a problem to maintain the child but still he could have chosen not to maintain the child rather than choose to arrange that Tshegofatso be killed. To me, only psychopaths do that," Mpete said.

He said they expected Shoba to appeal his conviction and sentence.

"Knowing how he conducted himself all along, those countless bail applications, I don't see anything stopping him from taking that route of appealing whatever outcomes," Mpete said.

Shoba is guilty of premeditated murder, which according to the Criminal Law Amendment Act warrants life imprisonment. But the court must still hear arguments on sentence from the State and the defence.