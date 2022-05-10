BLF’s Zwelakhe Dubasi challenges bid to have him jailed for contempt of court

In March, Dubasi, who is BLF’s secretary, together with the organisation’s national spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp, were found guilty of hate speech over their social media comments following the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG - Black First Land First (BLF)'s Zwelakhe Dubasi is fighting a bid to have him jailed for contempt of court.

This is on the back of a case brought by trade union Solidarity.

The court ordered them to publicly apologise and to fork out R50,000 in damages to each of the families who had lost a child and it gave them 30 days to do so.

But almost two months on, they apparently still haven’t done either. On Tuesday, an application to hold them in contempt came before the Equality Court, sitting in Johannesburg.

The case came as an unopposed matter, with no official opposing papers having been filed.

However, during proceedings Dubasi’s legal representative indicated that an answering affidavit had now been filed and that on his client’s version, he had indeed issued an apology, the only part of the order he had not yet complied with was the payment of the damages.

In elaborating on this, he said his client was unemployed and living with his mother.

The matter was stood down until Tuesday afternoon for representations from Solidarity as well as from Dubasi.