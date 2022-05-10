Eskom warns of potential struggle of meeting electricity demand in coming weeks

The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts again on Tuesday after several units broke down.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has cautioned that the coming weeks will see severe constraints on its struggling power grid, meaning more load shedding.

The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts again on Tuesday after several units broke down.

The latest bout is expected to be suspended at 10 pm on Tuesday.

After ending stage two load shedding on Saturday afternoon, Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Monday as a result of an increase in generation capacity constraints.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the utility warned that south Africa will have to bear the brunt of more power cuts in the coming months due to the winter season.



Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We currently have 3,000 Megawatts on planned maintenance. Another 15,700 Megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

With around 100 days of power cuts forecast for the cold days, South Africans are living on the edge and those who can are finding alternative ways to keep their homes warm or their businesses open.