ANC's EC conference hailed as milestone event but Mabuyane facing challenges

Newly-elected chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, like the victors in the party’s eThekwini conference last month, might have to act quickly in co-opting those he beat to control the ANC’s second-largest province.

EAST LONDON - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Eastern Cape conference has been hailed as a milestone event, with calls for a ceasefire between the different lobby groups.

However, newly-elected chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, like the victors in the party’s eThekwini conference last month, might have to act quickly in co-opting those he beat to control the ANC’s second-largest province.

There are concerns by those aligned to Mabuyane that those left in the cold could easily be used against his own leadership collective, thus taking a divided Eastern Cape to the ANC’s December elective conference.

With a difference of 150 votes, Mabuyane has reason to celebrate.

This after a weekend of extreme delays, deadlocked debates and fears of the ANC’s ninth provincial conference collapsing or descending into violence.

But senior members of the ANC, including those close to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, have warned that Mabuyane will have to work hard and fast to build and maintain a strong province, whose might will come in handy when it elects new national leaders.

Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has been identified by those close to Mabuyane as a threat to that unity, having seemingly won the respect of those opposed to Mabuyane.

Ramaphosa closed the conference on Monday, saying those who've lost the contest must not be disregarded.

"We are therfore asked to consolidate unity and the renewal process, so even those who did not succeed in the election are oing to be part of the leadership process going forward," Ramaphosa said.

The ANC president was also urged to accept the call when nominated to run for a second term.

WATCH: Ramaphosa at ANC EC conference: You proved your critics wrong