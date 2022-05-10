After signing infrastructure MOU, UK hopes to see investor confidence in SA grow

The UK's Exports and Equalities Minister Mike Freer and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille have signed a memorandum of understanding to support sustainable infrastructure delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - The UK said it considers South Africa an important trading partner and hopes that the implementation of new infrastructure delivery models will encourage investor confidence in the country.

Exports and Equalities Minister Mike Freer is on a three-day visit to South Africa to deepen the long-standing bilateral partnership between the two countries.

De Lille said that this was an extension of a previous MOU.

"And that led to the training of 150 government officials across the three spheres of government and also focusing on municipalities that are critical for state-owned entities and for service delivery of infrastructure," De Lille said.

Freer said that while there were huge infrastructure challenges that may be hindering investment in the country, he was confident that by working together this could be overcome.

"The strength of the relationship is building on the early MOU as Minister De Lille said, where we have been working together sharing infrastructure expertise and identifying projects that work with our South African counterparts to not just build infrastructure but to also build capacity and skills transfer is a huge part of the plan," Freer explained.