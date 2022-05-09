Winde praises nurse for calming patient who shot 3 people at CT hospital

A patient shot two patients and a police officer at the New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has thanked a nurse who was on duty at the New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town for helping to calm and restrain a patient who shot two patients and a police officer on Saturday evening.

The officer, who was shot in the head, died as a result of his injuries in hospital on Sunday morning.

Winde has conveyed his condolences to the families of the 32-year-old constable and the two patients, aged 42 and 48.

The premier said that the provincial government was working together with authorities on the investigation.

He thanked the officers, medical staff and other patients who were on scene.

"And a specific thank you to the nursing sister who managed to calm down the shooter, get the firearm away and in doing that save further lives and managed to calm down the whole situation," Winde said.

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo were among some of the senior officials who'd been to the hospital following the fatal attack.