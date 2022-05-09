Go

‘We are quite scared’: Another Khayelitsha mass shooting shocks community

Six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C on Sunday night.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen and provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile at the crime scene in the Taiwan informal settlement on Monday, 9 May 2022. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News.
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen and provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile at the crime scene in the Taiwan informal settlement on Monday, 9 May 2022. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community lives in fear following yet another mass shooting.

Six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C on Sunday night.

There have been several such attacks in the township recently and the motives have yet to be determined.

Residents gathered in the streets on Monday as a police convoy escorted Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen to the scene of Sunday night’s mass shooting.

Community members are tense and afraid.

One resident said: “It is very scary because sometimes you don’t even know what’s going to happen tonight or the next morning. We are quite scared.”

For some the shooting hits close to home: “I was alone at the time, and I just heard gun shots and after that, I went outside with my friends. We came to [the scene] to try identify the victims and I realised one guy was my friend.”

Meanwhile, police in the Eastern Cape have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting of five people in another Khayelitsha suburb in March.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA