‘We are quite scared’: Another Khayelitsha mass shooting shocks community

Six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community lives in fear following yet another mass shooting.

There have been several such attacks in the township recently and the motives have yet to be determined.

Residents gathered in the streets on Monday as a police convoy escorted Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen to the scene of Sunday night’s mass shooting.

Community members are tense and afraid.

One resident said: “It is very scary because sometimes you don’t even know what’s going to happen tonight or the next morning. We are quite scared.”