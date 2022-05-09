Stats SA pulling out all stops to ensure all WC residents counted in census

The data collection deadline has been extended to 14 May.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the Western Cape have a week left to ensure that they are counted in the 2022 census.

The process has largely been wrapped up across the country, apart from this province, where the details of only about 61% of residents have been gathered to date.

Statistics South Africa said that it was pulling out all the stops to ensure that all Western Cape residents were included in the count so that it could get a proper tally of the province's population.

It said that it struggled to recruit enough field workers to cover the population.

Stats SA has also seen a higher number of people refusing to participate in the census than they have in other provinces.

Premier Alan Winde has warned that service delivery will suffer a major blow as a result of the apparent reluctance to be counted.

Projections by provincial Treasury indicated that if only 70% of the population takes part in the census, the Western Cape could lose funding equivalent to 1,615 doctors or 5,981 nurses or more than 9,000 teachers.