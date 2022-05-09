Small businesses urged to take advantage of technology

A recent study revealed that 56% of the respondents reported that they used the PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) analysis model on their business and that 89% of them conducted a financial analysis of their businesses.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

SMMEs based in Johannesburg may have the skills needed for strategic business planning, but they should consider taking advantage of technology and investing in key skills to see more growth. This was revealed in a research paper published last week by the SA Journal of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management (SAJESBM).

According to the study, which investigated small, medium and micro enterprises’ strategic planning techniques in the city’s CBD post-Covid-19 lockdown, 78% of the 169 SMME owners and managers who responded, used business strategic tools like SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis for their businesses.

It also revealed that 56% of the respondents reported that they used the PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) analysis model on their business and that 89% of them conducted a financial analysis of their businesses. The most common strategic planning SMMEs used was the financial analysis technique.

To read the full article, please click here.