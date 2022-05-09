SA quad wheelchair tennis team wins silver medal at BNP Paribas World Team Cup Team SA lost to top seeds Netherlands 2-0 in the Quad World Group final in Vilamoura, Portugal this weekend. Disability awareness

Wheelchair tennis

BNP Paribas World Team Cup JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s quad wheelchair tennis team won a silver medal at the 2022 BNP Paribas World Team Cup. Team SA lost to top seeds Netherlands 2-0 in the Quad World Group final in Vilamoura, Portugal this weekend. The South African team, which included Donald Ramphadi, Lucas Sithole, and Danny Mohlamonyane, reached the final of the BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Portugal, after defeating Brazil 2-0 to secure their spot in the all-important final. SA’s quad wheelchair team won silver medal at the @BNPParibas World Team Cup after losing to Netherlands in the Quad World Group final at the weekend.



The team were awarded team of the year award for becoming the first African team to reach a World Team Cup final.



The team were awarded team of the year award for becoming the first African team to reach a World Team Cup final.

On the fourth day of the tournament, Team South Africa become the first African team to reach one of the four championship finals at the ITF’s flagship wheelchair tennis team event in Portugal.

They faced the Netherlands for the trophy in which former and current world No. 2 players Lucas Sithole and Sam Schroder met in the opening singles match, with Schroder earning the first service hold to open a 4-2 lead, which soon became 6-2 as Sithole overhit a forehand return on set point.

A Sithole double fault handed Schroder a 3-0 second set lead and after missing his mark with a forehand to end the first set, the former US Open champion overhit a backhand to give Schroder his 6-2, 6-0 victory.

The second singles contest was a much more competitive affair – at least for the first set, which lasted an hour and 27 minutes, with Dutch world No 1 Niels Vink and South Africa’s No 1 Donald Ramphadi trading service breaks and service holds throughout.

The Netherlands team was crowned World Team Cup Quad Champions for the third time.