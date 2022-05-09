Riot police deployed in Zimbabwe ahead of planned stayaway

Reports from towns and cities across the country appear to show that the situation is normal.

HARARE - There was a heavy deployment of riot police in Zimbabwe on Monday, ahead of a planned stayaway to protest against growing economic hardships.

Reports from towns and cities across the country appear to show that the situation is normal.

Traffic was heavy in the capital Harare on Monday.

Eyewitnesses say police were checking vehicles for weapons on most major roads leading into the city.

There had been calls from students and rights activists for a peaceful stay away, to protest rising prices of basic goods and a chronic shortage of public transport.

In what’s being seen as an attempt to address some of those grievances, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the weekend that his government would allow private players into the transport sector, ending a monopoly by the state bus company, Zimbabwe United Passenger Company.

He also announced several measures to monitor trade in scarce foreign currency, which are aimed at stopping the slide of the Zimbabwean dollar and stabilising prices.