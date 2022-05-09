Process of unbundling of Eskom on track, says Ramaphosa in newsletter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his latest weekly newsletter to celebrate the achievements of Operation Vulindlela thus far.

Described at the time as a government-wide approach to implement structural reforms, the President announced Operation Vulindela in October 2020.

And in this week’s newsletter, which was put out on Monday morning, he said an update report for the first quarter of 2022 outlining the progress made thus far would be released on Monday.

In his latest newsletter, President Ramaphosa said that through Operation Vulindlela, government had been able to “take a more focused and holistic approach to reforms, ensuring better coordination where multiple departments and entities are involved”.

And he said that the best example of this was in the energy sector.

He pointed to the raising of the licensing threshold for new generation projects and the revival of the renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme, as well as to changes to the regulations on new generation capacity which had allowed municipalities to procure power independently for the first time and to legislative reforms that he said would “ultimately give birth to a new competitive electricity market”.

He also said the process of unbundling Eskom was on track and that they were hopeful that work would be completed on the generation and distribution divisions by the end of the year.