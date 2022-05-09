Police probing multiple leads following latest mass shooting in Khayelitsha

This latest attack occurred in the Site C area on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Six people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

"The people of Khayelitsha are tired. As the Khayelitsha Development Forum, we are tired of passing messages of condolences," the forum's Ndithini Tyhido said.

The police's Novella Potelwa said that numerous leads were being looked into.

"We're looking also at the possibility that it could be gang-related, we're also looking at the possibility that it could be linked to previous murders and we're also looking at the possibility that it be linked to the phenomenon of extortion," Potelwa said.

There's been a spate of mass killings in the area over the past several weeks, in which 19 people have now died.

It's unclear if the shootings are linked.