Patekile: Suspect in New Somerset Hospital fatal shooting is a former cop

Two patients and another officer were killed at the Cape Town hospital on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged the alleged gunman in a fatal shooting at New Somerset Hospital in Green Point is a former police officer.

The murdered constable was guarding another patient when he tried to intervene in a dispute.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile on Monday revealed the alleged gunman in the hospital shooting was a former member of the South African Police Service.

“He was not just an ordinary citizen, he has known training and knows how to disarm and how to attack.”

The man has since been arrested.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said their priority was to ensure staff and patients received counselling.

“...[And] what lessons we need to learn in regard to security and about what happened.”

Officials say there was no indication the suspect had any psychological issues.