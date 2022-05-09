Go

Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson

Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected at the chairperson of the African National Congress in the Eastern Cape.

Oscar Mabuyane briefing the media on 6 May 2022 in East London at the ICC. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
42 minutes ago

He received 812 of the 1,477 ballots counted.

More to follow.

