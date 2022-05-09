Nehawu condemns ‘unfair dismissal’ of shop stewards at Unisa

Five shop stewards affiliated with the union were fired with immediate effect following their precautionary suspension last month for violating the Unisa ethics code and employee disciplinary code.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Monday condemned what it calls the unfair dismissal of its shop stewards at University of South Africa (Unisa).

The university said this was for inciting public violence and causing malicious damage to property after an awards cerement was disrupted earlier this year.

Nehawu said it was angered and disappointed by Unisa’s decision to fire their employees.



It said the university did not follow the correct procedure when terminating the contracts, adding that it would fight for the rights of their members.

Nehawu national spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said: “As Nehawu, we are vehemently opposed to any form of victimisation and intimidation of our members, including union bashing. The union will certainly fight in this regard.”

Meanwhile, university management has urged all employees to refrain from participating in illegal and unprotected strikes, saying it would apply a no-work, no-pay rule for employees who do so.