Mpumalanga police don't want to speculate on Hillary Gardee murder

Three people have been arrested since Friday and will make an appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have for now stopped short of blaming the murder of Hillary Gardee on the work of a syndicate but have confirmed that they are still on the hunt for more suspects.

Three people have been arrested since Friday and will make an appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD on 29 April.

Her body was discovered on the roadside, just outside Sabie, four days later.

Speculation is rife that Gardee's murder was the work of a syndicate but police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said they can't confirm as much at this stage.

"We cannot, for now, reveal whether this was a syndicate but however it was a group of people because now we have three people, and we are still looking for other suspects that we believe have got a case to answer before a court of law".