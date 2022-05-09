Man accused of multiple rapes in Sydenham due in court

It is alleged the suspect targeted females walking alone in the afternoon around the Sydenham policing area at gunpoint.

DURBAN - The 30-year-old alleged Sydenham serial rapist arrested by police last week will make his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday morning.

The suspect would then drive them to a secluded area where he sexually violated them.

He was arrested last week and charged with three counts of rape.

"During the arrest, police found the suspect in possession of a toy gun and was driving the same vehicle as described by the victims. Detectives will profile the suspect to see if he's linked to other cases where the same modus operandi was used," said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.