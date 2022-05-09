'Let’s not judge': Bishop Lavis CPF hopes baby Kai-isha will be found alive

Kai-isha Meniers was snatched more than a week ago outside a supermarket in the area.

CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum on Monday said the mother of a kidnapped baby shouldn't be judged for her actions.

The two-month-old's mother allegedly asked the suspect to look after her while she went inside the shop.

When she returned the woman had disappeared. A frantic search has so far come to nothing.

The forum's Graham Lindhorst said: “I beg that we give this lady space because she’s already in trauma. She hasn’t gotten her child. Let’s not judge, we don’t know what the real facts are.”

He remains hopeful the little girl will be found unharmed: “We hope that we will find her alive and that is what we are going with for now. We are not even concentrating on the suspects, we are just concentrating on finding her.”