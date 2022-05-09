Lebo Monene murder case postponed as accused not yet fit for court appearance

The 30-year-old nurse was killed while on duty at the Tembisa Hospital in February, allegedly by her boyfriend and the father of her child.

JOHANNESBURG - The murder case against the man accused of killing Tembisa nurse Lebo Monene has been postponed once again in his absentia.

The court in Tembisa was set to hear his matter on Monday, three months since Monene was brutally gunned down.

For a fourth time now, the Tembisa Magistrate's Court has heard how the man accused of killing Monene was not yet fit to make a court appearance.

He is currently undergoing a rehabilitation process after he allegedly turned the gun on himself, impacting his spine.

The investigating officer in this case appeared on his behalf, presenting his docket to the court.

While it's still unclear when the accused, who cannot be named at this stage, will be fit to appear in court, the matter has been postponed to 11 July.