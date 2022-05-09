Housing minister, Kubayi, to visit Khayelitsha ahead of tabling dept's budget

The minister will be meeting with residents of Khayelitsha to get a clear idea of the issues they face and discuss solutions that can be brought into action.

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is expected to visit Khayelitsha township in Cape Town on Monday morning.

The minister will be meeting with residents of Khayelitsha to get a clear idea of the issues they face and discuss solutions that can be brought into action.

She will be joined by Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete and other provincial officials.

Minister Kubayi’s visit to the Western Cape comes on the eve of her budget vote for the 2022/23 financial year.

The minister will make a stop at the Noxolo and Siyakhana informal settlements ahead of the community meeting at the Desmond Tutu community hall set for Monday afternoon.



She will then prepare to table her budget vote, which includes provision of basic municipal services such as water and electricity. She will also expand on how she plans on improving the lives of people living in informal settlements.

The minister's spokesperson, Hlengiwe Nhlabathi Mokota: "This budget vote comes a ta time where there is rising demand for reform on housing delivery and even more heightened attention on the portfolio itself following the flood disasters in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape."

The budget vote will be tabled virtually.