Hillary Gardee murder suspects abandon bail applications

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala have appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court where deliberations are currently underway over the application for postponement.

JOHANNESBURG - All three suspects in the murder of Hillary Gardee have abandoned their bail applications.

The 28-year-old daughter of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, went missing last month and her body was discovered near Sabbie in Mpumalanga.