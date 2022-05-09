Go

Hillary Gardee murder suspects abandon bail applications

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala have appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court where deliberations are currently underway over the application for postponement.

The three men arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on 9 May 2022. Picture: EFF
The three men arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on 9 May 2022. Picture: EFF
Gladys Mutele 8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - All three suspects in the murder of Hillary Gardee have abandoned their bail applications.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala have appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court where deliberations are currently underway over the application for postponement.

The 28-year-old daughter of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, went missing last month and her body was discovered near Sabbie in Mpumalanga.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA