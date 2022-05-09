Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice and National Building hearings into discrimination in cricket.

CAPE TOWN - Former South Africa spinner, Paul Adams, will not be testifying at the upcoming disciplinary hearing of Proteas head coach, Mark Boucher.

Adams made the announcement on social media on Sunday.

The Proteas head coach is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice and National Building hearings into discrimination in cricket.

At the hearings, Adams said that his former teammate Boucher had led a song with a derogatory nickname for him during fines meetings after matches.

In his social media post on Twitter, he said that he went to the Social Justice and National Building hearings with "no malice but with good intentions" so that present and future players would not have to go through what he did when he played for the Proteas. He added that he also wanted to make people aware that there needed to be "education and acknowledgment around racism and for us to have a greater respect for each other within our society in South Africa."