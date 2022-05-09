Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding from 5-10 pm on Monday

Earlier, the power utility warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom announced on Monday afternoon that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 5 pm until 10 pm.

Earlier, the power utility warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding at a short notice due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.

The utility is keeping a close eye on the system for any breakdowns in the currently available capacity.

Earlier, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom expects to return to service a generation unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations before the evening peak. Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of loadshedding at short notice.

"The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo, as well as two units each at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power stations have been delayed, increasing the evening peak constraints.”

#Loadshedding Stage 2 will regretfully be implemented from 17:00 to 22:00 this evening as the power system is severely constrained. Full statement to follow shortly. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 9, 2022

More details to follow